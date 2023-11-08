Last metro service to start at 10 pm from terminal stations of all lines on Diwali

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday informed that the last metro train service will commence at 10 pm instead of routine 11 pm from terminal stations of all lines on account of the Diwali festival on November 12.

“On account of the Diwali festival, the last Metro train service on 12th November 2023 (Sunday) will start at 10 pm from terminal stations of all Lines including Airport Express Line,” a DMRC spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“Metro train services will commence from 6 am onwards on all lines/sections and from 4:45 am on Airport Express Line this Sunday (Diwali),” the spokesperson added.

