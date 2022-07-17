Kejriwal writes to PM, seeks permission for Singapore summit

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought permission to attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government and the Centre locked horns over Kejriwal’s proposed visit to Singapore to attend the global conference in Singapore. In his letter to Modi, Kejriwal said, “The Government of Singapore has invited us to present the Delhi model at the global summit. During the summit, the Delhi model has to be presented in front of many big leaders of the world. Today the whole world wants to know about the Delhi model. This invitation is a matter of pride and honour for the country.”

The Delhi Chief Minister said he had written to the Centre on June 7 seeking permission to attend the summit but no response was received till today.

He said, “It is a matter of pride for India as the world is inspired by the health and education model of Delhi. The country will feel proud when I will present the model of Delhi’s schools, hospitals, mohalla clinics, free electricity and others. My Singapore visit will elevate the country’s pride and stature.”

“In such a situation, it is against the interest of the country to stop a Chief Minister from visiting such an important platform. I request you to give permission as soon as possible so that I can elevate the name of the country in this summit,” urged Kejriwal.

The AAP convenor said the country’s internal differences should not reflect on the global stage.

The World Cities Summit is a forum for leaders and industry experts to address the challenges of a livable and sustainable city and to deliberate on integrated urban solutions.

This year the summit is being held between July 31 and August 3.