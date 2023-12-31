Kejriwal totally failed Delhi, says Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday claimed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has totally “failed” Delhi in 2023 and “corruption” has become the identity of his government.

In a press release issued to the media, Sachdeva said, “From 2015 to 2022, we have heard Arvind Kejriwal say that the day Delhiites give me power in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) I will transform Delhi into the best city but a year later Delhi stands out as the worst metropolitan city of India. Delhiites gave majority to AAP in the MCD trusting Kejriwal but shockingly a year after Kejriwal in power in both Delhi government and MCD, the city is in a dismal state.”

Recalling Kejriwal’s promise to clear the three landfill sites in a year, he said, “Today a new mountain of garbage has come up at Ghazipur landfill site while they have turned parts of Sanjay Van at Mehrauli into a new garbage dumping site. Sanitation across Delhi is at its worst today. Garbage dumps can be seen at roadsides across the city,’’ he said.

Advertisement

On the rising pollution level in the national capital, the BJP leader said, “Due to dust pollution is so bad that on 31 December the AQI level has been recorded between 390 and 422 at different observation centres. The dust Pollution is a local factor and badly maintained PWD and MCD roads are responsible for it.”

On the education front, Sachdeva said Delhi’s schools, both the ones run by the Delhi government and those run by the MCD are in a poor state not only due to lack of teachers but also lack of arrangements to teach science and commerce at senior secondary level.

On the health sector, he said, “Condition of Delhi government, MCD hospitals and clinics is pathetic with patients getting dates from 12 to 18 months for basic tests and operations. Shockingly, the last month of the year has exposed that government hospitals give fake and below medical standard medicines.”

“(Former) Delhi ministers and an MP are in jail without bail, the year 2023 has gone down in history as a year with corruption becoming the identity of the Kejriwal government shaming Delhiites,” said Sachdeva.