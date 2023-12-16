Kejriwal to go on 10-day Vipassana meditation course from Dec 19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will go on a 10-day Vipassana meditation course from December 19 to 30, sources in the Delhi government said on Saturday.

“Kejriwal goes every year to do a 10-day course of Vipassana,” the sources said.

“This year, the Delhi Chief Minister will go for a Vipassana meditation course next week from 19th to 30th December,” they said.

The two-day winter session of the Delhi Assembly will conclude on Monday and Kejriwal will go for the Vipassana meditation course on Tuesday.

However, it is yet not clear if Kejriwal will attend the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc meeting scheduled to take place on December 19 in the national capital.

The INDIA is an umbrella of the Opposition which was formed in July this year to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.