Kejriwal participates in Chhath Puja celebrations

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday performed Chhath Puja by joining the devotees doing Puja in East Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi. He also interacted with them and exchanged greetings on the occasion.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, “Participated in the great festival of Chhath Puja. Did the puja of Sun God along with Poorvanchali brothers, sisters and mothers. Prayed for a healthy and wealthy life for all before Chhathi Maiyya.”

The Delhi government had made elaborate arrangements, including setting up of around 800 ghats all over the city, for the celebration of Chhath Puja. The government had also made arrangements for tents, lights and drinking water on the ghats.

A number of people gathered at the Yamuna Ghat in Kalindi Kunj, downstream of the Okhla Barrage, for the Puja but they were stopped by the police in accordance with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order. The police dispersed all the devotees from there as Chhath Puja celebration on the Yamuna banks was banned by the DDMA..

Today was the main day for the four-day-long Chhath Puja celebrations. It is mainly a festival of Poorvanchalis (people from Bihar, Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand) settled in Delhi.