Kejriwal to participate in AAP’s “Tiranga Yatra” in Punjab tomorrow

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) national convener, will participate in the “Tiranga Yatra” to be organised by AAP in Pathankot (Punjab) tomorrow with much fanfare.

This will be his sixth visit in two months to Punjab, scheduled to go to the polls early next year, where AAP has high political stakes.

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is already in Punjab as part of his five-day visit to the poll-bound state, where the party hopes to perform better than its score in the 2017 assembly elections.

AAP was in second place in 2017 with 20 seats in the 117-member assembly when the Congress under Capt Amarinder Singh emerged as the single largest party by winning 77 seats.

The then ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-BJP combine suffered a crushing defeat with the SAD getting 15 seats and the BJP just three.