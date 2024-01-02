Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday granted permission for 32 more shops and commercial establishments to operate 24 hours, in a bid to create new employment opportunities for the youth, along with enhancing economic activities in the national capital.

The Labour Department of Delhi proposed this plan to the Chief Minister regarding the operation of these establishments for 24 hours. These commercial establishments belong to the categories of commercial, retail trade or business, provision stores.

“Under the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act of 1954, the Labour Department received 52 applications to operate shops for 24 hours. The department thoroughly examined these applications and documents. Of these, 20 applications did not meet the requirements and were not considered. However, all 32 applications meeting the criteria were approved,” a statement said here.

The proposal has now been sent to the Lieutenant Governor for final approval, it said.

It is noteworthy that in the past few years, there has been a significant increase in the number of permissions granted for the operation of 24-hour shops and commercial establishments within Delhi. The government has so far granted permission to 667 shops and commercial establishments to remain operational for 24 hours.