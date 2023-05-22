Kejriwal government has failed on all fronts: Bidhuri

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has claimed that the AAP government has failed on all fronts.

Addressing a public meeting in Kirari under BJP’s Jan Chetna Abhiyan on Sunday, Bidhuri said: “Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has forgotten the development of Delhi while doing politics of confrontation.”

“This is the reason why for the first time after independence, the condition of Delhi is such that the development has come to a standstill and the government is not concerned about the basic facilities of the people. The Kejriwal government has failed on every front,” he added.

“This year, CBSE Class 10th and 12th results have dropped. In Class 9th and 11th, the results have gone down by more than 60 per cent. The condition of public transport is such that 3,500 DTC buses have completed their life span, but the government did not make arrangements for new buses,” he said.