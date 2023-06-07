Kejriwal gets emotional remembering jailed AAP leader Sisodia

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday became emotional as he remembered jailed AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, while inaugurating a school here.

Sisodia is currently under judicial custody in connection to the Excise Policy scam case.

Kejriwal, in a veiled attack on BJP, said it was attempting to “stop the revolution in education” in schools in Delhi.

“It was Sisodia’s dream. They (referring to the BJP) aim to dismantle our education system. But we will not allow them to succeed. They have filed false cases against Sisodia and unjustly imprisoned him. He is being targeted because he is actively involved in building schools; otherwise, no action would have been taken against him,” said an emotional Kejriwal after inaugurating the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence in Daryapur Kalan, Bawana.

In an apparent reference to the BJP-led Central government, Kejriwal said some people want to “ensure the revolution in education in Delhi schools is finished.”

“We will not let it finish. It was the dream of Manish Sisodia to see that every child should get the best possible education,” he asserted.

He also accused the ruling BJP of framing Sisodia in false cases.

“They (the BJP) framed Manish Sisodia in false cases and got him arrested. He is in jail for many months. Why is he behind bars?” Kejriwal asked, adding that, “Big goons are roaming around in the country. But they do not arrest them”.

The chief minister said he believed Sisodia was jailed as he was providing good education to students, and building good schools.

‘Had he (Sisodia) not done such a good job in the education sector, he would not have been arrested,” Kejriwal said, taking a dig at BJP.

“They can’t tolerate seeing that the Aam Aadmi Party is doing well in revolutionizing education in Delhi. Everyone is talking about our good work around the country. They say for the people of the country, AAP is building good schools in New Delhi.”