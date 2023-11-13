Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi appointed chief of AAP’s SC/ST wing

The AAP on Monday appointed its Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi as the state president of AAP Delhi’s SC/ST wing.

Ravi’s journey of public service and his dedication to the welfare of SC/STS in Delhi have been recognized with his previous role as the chairman of the Committee on Welfare of SC/STS in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. His tireless efforts and unwavering commitment towards social justice culminated in his receipt of the esteemed Sarv Shreshth Vidhayak Award, the party said.

In his new role as AAP Delhi SC/ST Wing State President, Vishesh Ravi will continue to advocate for the rights of Scheduled Castes and work towards enhancing their access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. His appointment reflects AAP’s dedication towards promoting inclusivity, equality, and social progress.

Leaders within the AAP have expressed their unwavering confidence in Ravi’s ability to provide effective leadership for the SC/ST Wing. “His wealth of experience and his passionate commitment to driving social change make him the perfect choice for this pivotal role within the party,” it said.