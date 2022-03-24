AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi for amendment of Delhi Professional Colleges or Institutions (DPCI) Act, 2007

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Karol Bagh, Vishesh Ravi, today placed a request for amendment of Delhi Professional Colleges or Institutions Act, 2007 in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

“I came across several incidents of deserving meritorious students being bereft of the benefits of this act due to the definition of Delhi candidate and hence decided to take up the matter,” said MLA Vishesh Ravi.

He added that the current definition of a Delhi Candidate as per the act defines the candidate as one candidate who has appeared or passed the qualifying examination from a recognized school or institution situated in Delhi. “Whereas I have proposed the definition be changed to one who has appeared or passed the qualifying examination from a recognized school or institution situated in Delhi or is a resident of Delhi.”

“This is possible when the GNCT of Delhi amends the Section 2 (f) of the Act by choosing the “Institutional or Residential” method to decide the “Delhi Candidate” to remove this barrier to access higher education opportunities currently faced by Delhi residents,” he said.

He further added, “Amendment in this Act is bound to greatly benefit the SC-ST Candidates as well as it will pave the way for them to get their constitutionally guaranteed quota of reservation as per the Governmental norms regarding the same as opposed to the current situation wherein they battle it out for seats/opportunities in the 15% of seats/opportunities available for non-Delhi candidates comprising of Reserved and Unreserved candidates.

To prove the residentship of Delhi, certificates such as Birth Certificate, Caste Certificate Domicile Certificate issued by the Delhi Government, or any approved 5-year proof to prove the residentship of Delhi can be added.”

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel has referred the matter to the Education Committee of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha for action and perusal.