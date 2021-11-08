Kailash Gahlot says, 7% vehicles purchased since 2020 in Delhi are electric

According to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, roughly 7% of the automobiles acquired in the national capital since the commencement of the electric vehicle (EV) policy in 2020 are EVs.

“Delhi is the first state in the country to work so efficiently on the EV policy, which will boost the sale of EVs besides curbing pollution. Delhi will also have the cheapest chargers available in India at only Rs 2,500 for two and three-wheelers by subsiding the rate,” Gahlot said during a press conference on Monday.

Gahlot also said that a subsidy of Rs 6,000 can be availed on the first 30,000 chargers.

“In collaboration with the DTC and other DISCOMS, a single-window system has also been introduced. For this, we have shortlisted 12 vendors, who will help the applicants with all charger related issues like reliability and guarantee etc. The entire process has been made easy by minimising the documentation process,” he added.

Aside from that, all business complexes and RWAs would have charging stations, he said, adding that the special rate for EV charger installation will be Rs 4.50 per unit.

According to the Delhi government, more than 1.5 lakh vehicles were registered between July and September this year, including 7,869 electric vehicles, 6,857 CNG vehicles, 7,257 vehicles that run on both CNG and petrol, and 93,091 vehicles that run on petrol or diesel.

The EV programme aims to ensure that 25% of all new vehicles are battery-powered by 2024, in order to drastically improve Delhi’s air quality.

