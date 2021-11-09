Joint meeting called to curb pollution as sprinkling of water goes on: Gopal Rai

Inspecting the sprinkling of water on roads to control dust pollution near the Supreme Court building, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday the Kejriwal government would hold a joint meeting tomorrow with the departments concerned to take the necessary steps to reduce pollution in the city.

He informed that the discussion would be held on what steps can be taken to help the people of Delhi breathe better. Scientists have pointed out that the main reason behind increasing pollution is stubble burning in the neighboring states.

Gopal Rai said he had requested the Union Environment Minister to convene an emergency meeting to make the governments of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh take immediate measures to reduce stubble burning.

He said, “Currently, as we can see, the pollution levels are very high. Scientists say the principal reason behind this is stubble burning, which is not coming down. The Delhi government, on its part, has taken measures like the sealing of 92 construction sites for the violation of norms, sprinkling of water throughout Delhi and it has been going on in full swing since Saturday. The government has deployed114 water tankers in different areas to ensure that pollution

levels get reduced. We have also called in this regard a joint meeting of representatives of the Delhi government’s Environment Department, the DPCC, the three MCDs, the DDA, the PWD and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department.”

Referring to Chhath Puja, the minister informed, “Like every year, Chhath Puja celebrations will be facilitated by the Delhi government in many different localities in the capital. Preparations are on in full swing. DMs are already working to organise tents, lighting and camera work. The Irrigation and Flood Control Department is ensuring proper digging of pits, and the Jal Board is ensuring water supply. Strict adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines is being ensured as well so that the people of Delhi can celebrate a grand Chhath Puja.”

Talking about the politics surrounding the festival, Rai said, “I think the BJP people are anguished. DDMA decisions are taken by the LG whose heart lies with the interests of the BJP. The water in the Yamuna comes from Haryana, where, again, there is a BJP government. I fail to understand why BJP leaders are not talking to the L-G in this regard.