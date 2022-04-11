JNU appeals students to ‘exercise restraint and let the academic environment flourish’

A day after the scuffle between two student organizations on the residents of Kaveri Hostel during the Ram Navami celebrations, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday issued an official press statement clarifying about the issue.

The varsity’s administration has appealed the students to “exercise restraint and let the academic environment flourish in JNU without any external disturbances.”

According to the statement issued, “There was a scuffle in the JNU Campus on 10 April 2022 between student groups. It was the occasion of Rama Navami and Hawan was organized by the students in the Kaveri Hostel and there were students who were objecting to this. The wardens and Dean of Students tried to pacify and the Hawan was concluded peacefully.”

“Despite this, some group of students was not happy with this and soon after, at the time of dinner, a ruckus was created over there and heated arguments were followed by an altercation between both the groups in the Kaveri Hostel. Mess is run by the student committee and the administration has nothing to do with their menu. The Wardens clarified on the spot and issued a notice when the ruckus was going among students that there is no bar on serving non-vegetarian food,” the statement further noted.

The statement also read, “The warden issued a notice calling for peace and clarifying issues. The JNU administration immediately swung into action. Later in the night. Vice-Chancellor, JNU Prof. Santishree DhulipadiPandit visited Kaveri Hostel and took stock of the situation. JNU is an institution with a rich legacy which has nurtured generations. It has always been known for academic and intellectual pursuits with a strong culture of healthy discussions and debates.”

Meanwhile, in an order dated April 10, JNU administration had warned students to refrain from any form of violence citing disciplinary action if anyone found involved in such acts in response to altercation among students’ group that took place at Kaveri Hostel on Sunday.

The appeal stated, “It has come to the notice of JNU Administration that a heated argument followed by altercation among the students’ group took place in Kaveri Hostel. Taking serious note of the incident, the Vice Chancellor, Rector and other officials visited the Hostel and met the students.”

The notice further read, “JNU Administration reiterates its resolve for the zero tolerance towards any form of violence on campus.”

“The students are also warned to refrain from involving in such incidents which disturb the peace and harmony on Campus. If anyone found indulging in such acts, they will be liable for disciplinary action as per University rules,” it added further.

On Sunday, two groups of students clashed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Kaveri Hostel allegedly over-serving of non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami in the mess. Six students were injured in the violence.