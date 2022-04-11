IYC launches poster campaign against central govt over inflation

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) today launched a poster campaign against the central government over inflation, petrol-diesel and gas cylinder prices across the country.

As part of campaign, today IYC started a poster campaign outside the Ministry of Petroleum, such posters will be put up at various places in Delhi and across the country.

During the campaign, the National President of Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV said that the burden of inflation is increasing continuously on the people.

“Ever since the elections are over, the people’s bad days have started. The government has failed to see the miseries of the people, nor they are concerned with their problems. The government should understand that by repeatedly blaming others for its failure, the stains on the arm will not be dusted. The trust and confidence of the public has completely eroded from the Modi government,” said Srinivas.

He further said that the public has to pay the price for the false rhetoric of achche din. “Petrol, diesel, gas prices have become unbridled as soon as they are freed from electoral control. The people of the country have understood the BJP’s chronology of inflation. The public does not understand that when the price of crude oil has decreased by about 26.42% in the international market, then why the prices of petrol and diesel are increasing continuously in the country. There is no other reason behind the ever-increasing inflation, but the greed of the government,” he added.