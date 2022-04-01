IREDA finances Blusmart Mobility Rs 268 crore to purchase 3,000 electric cars

In a bid to promote electric vehicles in the Delhi-NCR region, the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA), the largest lender of the Renewable Energy sector in India, sanctioned a loan of Rs 267.67 crore to BluSmart Mobility for the purchase of 3,000 all-electric cars.

BluSmart Mobility will use the fresh capital to purchase 3,000 all-electric cars, leading to an expansion of its EV fleet. From the sanctioned loan of Rs 267.67 crore, the first tranche of Rs 35.70 crore has been disbursed by IREDA to the company.

Speaking on the collaboration, Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA said, “We at IREDA believe that electric mobility has huge growth potential in India. BluSmart has been providing its services in the national capital region of India, and we support their team behind this good work.

This is our first major investment in this space and towards making India a cleaner and greener country. IREDA is looking forward to financing more EV projects to speed up the progress of moving transportation to clean sources in the country.

This is part of the company’s endeavour to help reduce emissions in the National Capital Region.”

IREDA, Mini Ratna (Category– I) Government of India Enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is India’s leading financial institution dedicated to clean energy expansion.

Since its inception in 1987, IREDA has financed the largest share of renewable energy projects in India. IREDA has over the years sanctioned loans to projects in Renewable Energy & Energy Efficiency sector aggregating to Rs 1,20,522 crore (approx.), disbursed Rs 77,946 crore (approx.) and supported more than 19,453 MW of RE capacity in the country till 31 March.

BluSmart (a start-up) is working for India’s path to zero-emission mobility, improve the quality of lives of the driver-partners and continue to provide reliable ride-hailing service to customers.

BluSmart Mobility is having completed 1 million+ all-electric trips, covering over 35 million+ clean km with over 350,000+ app downloads across Delhi-NCR.