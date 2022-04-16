Interstate drug trafficker held with 15 kg cannabis

An interstate drug seller was apprehended by Delhi police on Saturday, and 15 kg of cannabis was seized from his hands, according to an official.

Surjeet (28), a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district, was named as the suspect.

Harsha Vardhan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Delhi), said that on April 15, the police received a tip about the movement of an interstate drug seller along MB Road in Saket, and promptly went into action, forming a team to apprehend the suspect.

Surjeet was captured when the police set up a trap at a specific place. Three packets containing 15.3 kg of cannabis were discovered in his possession.

As a result, the police filed a complaint under Section 20 of the NDPS Act.

Further probe is on, the official added.

(with inputs from IANS)