Intense heatwave to persist in Delhi for next 2 days; temp may drop below 40 C after May 2: IMD

As northern India continues to reel under intense heat waves, the capital too is grappling under the same with temperature soaring at around 46 degree celsius which is likely to continue till May 2, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Due to this, the Met office has issued an “orange” alert for the city, warning Delhi residents of a severe heatwave due to soaring temperature.

However, according to the met department, little relief is in sight after May 2 with a drop in temperature with advancing western disturbance which is predicted to bring rain and thunderstorms.

According to RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD, “Today’s temperature in Delhi may rise by 0.5-1 degrees and touch 46°C at some stations. Some stations in Haryana may record temperatures over 46°C. Peak temperature today will be in Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and western Uttar Pradesh.”

While, as per IMD, from May 2 the western disturbance can bring in some respite with the thunderstorm and rain.

“The temperature from May 2 to May 4 will be between 36 degrees to 39 degrees Celsius,” Jenamani said.

Besides, the official said a ‘Yellow’ warning has been issued for three days from April 29 to May 1 for areas in western Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana western UP, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.

On April 30, a dust storm at isolated places was very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan, the IMD said.

A heat wave is defined when there is a departure from normal temperature 4.5 degree Celsius to 6.4 degree Celsius and a severe heat wave is when there is departure from normal temperatures greater than 6.4 degree Celsius.

Heat waves could lead to severe health concerns for infants, elderly, and people with chronic diseases.

Jenamani had earlier said that Delhi-NCR and the entire northwest Indian plains have received no significant rainfall after February 25.