India’s Omicron tally rises to 961, Delhi tops with 263 cases

With 180 new cases of highly transmissible Covid variant Omicron detected in the last 24 hours, India’s Omicron tally on Thursday rose to 961. Of these, 320 have been discharged after recovery.

The national capital has the highest cases of Omicron infection at 263, followed by Maharashtra at 252 so far. The Union health ministry on Thursday morning said that the Omicron infection has so far spread into 22 states and union territories (UTs).

Out of the total 263 Omicron cases detected in Delhi, 57 of them have been discharged. Gujarat with 97 Omicron cases is the third highest state in India.

Among other states, Rajasthan has so far reported 69 Omicron cases and Kerala has a total of 65 cases. In Telangana, 62 people have so far tested positive for Omicton while in Tamil Nadu the count stands at 45. Karnataka has logged 34 cases.

However, the Omicron case count is in single digit for Madhya Pradesh and Odisha at 9 cases each while Uttarakhand has 4 cases, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir has 3 cases each, Uttar Pradesh 2 cases; Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur and Punjab has 1 case each.

Delhi has also seen a major jump in daily Covid caseload as the infection rate has reached 1.29 per cent. Delhi on Wednesday reported 923 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise after May 30 when the tally was also 946. The new cases have pushed the infection tally to 14,45,102 in the city.

Delhi’s active Covid cases have also climbed to 2,191, the highest in the last six months. According to the Health Department, Delhi had recorded the highest (2,372) active Covid cases on June 19.