Follow Us:
  1. Home / Cities / Delhi / India’s first smog tower inaugurated in Delhi by CM

India’s first smog tower inaugurated in Delhi by CM

Arvind Kejriwal said the tower has been set up as a pilot project and initial trends will be available within a month. If the pilot project is successful, more smog towers will be installed in the national capital.

PTI | Delhi | August 23, 2021 2:01 pm

Delhi, Smog Tower, Arvind Kejriwal

(Image: Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated India’s first smog tower in Delhi’s Connaught Place that will purify 1,000 cubic metres of air per second within a radius of around 1 km.

He said the tower has been set up as a pilot project and initial trends will be available within a month. If the pilot project is successful, more smog towers will be installed in the national capital.

Earlier, officials had said that a two-year pilot study will be undertaken to ascertain the effectiveness of the smog tower after it becomes operational.

A control room has been set up at the site to monitor the operations of the smog tower.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Delhi to soon get freedom from water-logging: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi steps up fight against pollution with inauguration of novel Smog Tower: Arvind Kejriwal
Gopal Rai: CM to inaugurate Delhi 1st smog tower on Aug 23