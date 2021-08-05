Indian Women Press Corps (IWPC) has dues pending to the tune of Rs 30.30 lakh as accommodation rent in the NDMC area of the capital.

For its accommodation at 5, Windsor Road, dues pending as of June 30, 2021, is Rs 30.30 lakh.

Indian Women Press Corps has dues pending of Rs 30L to govt

Replying to a question, Hardeep Puri, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister said the space has been allotted to 9 NGOs/ Trusts/ Memorials/ Social Organisation within the limits of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

The payment of rent is regularly monitored through the website of the Directorate of Estates. As on 30.06.2021, a sum of Rs 3.79 crore has been received from these organisations from the date of their allotments. Notices have been issued to the organisations whose rents are due, Puri said.

Fakhruddin Ali Memorial Committee on Dalhousie Road has dues to the tune of Rs 32.80 crore. Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation on Ashoka Road has dues pending of Rs 11.08 crore.

Mahila DakshtaSamiti in Kidwai Nagar has dues pending for Rs 1.40 crore.