In possible gang war, one shot dead another injured in South Delhi

In the Neb Sarai area of ​​South Delhi, two assailants who came on a scooty fired indiscriminately at the youths in the car on Friday night.

During the firing, one boy died on the spot, after getting hit by many bullets and another boy got seriously injured. The incident is said to have happened on Devli Road in the Raju Park area near Ankit dairy.

Confirming the incident, DCP South Delhi Benita Mary Jaiker has identified the deceased as Kapil Panwar and the critically injured have been identified as Pramod, a resident of Sangam Vihar.

The injured has stated that he along with Kapil was sitting in his car when an assailant came and started firing at them.

According to the DCP South Delhi, the deceased was having a criminal background and was said to have been involved in a number of criminal cases. He was even declared the bad character of the area by the local police on the pretext of his regular involvement in criminal activities.

The police sources, while expressing the possibility of a gang war, said that more than half a dozen rounds were fired in this incident.

On receiving the information about the incident, the local police along with top officials of the district rushed to the spot. The crime team and FSL team were called to the spot for investigation. The police team are also analysing the CCTV footage installed around the crime spot.

Along with this, different teams of police have been assigned to nab the culprits. The police official said that the motive for the crime is not clear as yet. It will be clear once the assailants are nabbed.