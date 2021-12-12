Improvised information signages at Delhi Metro stations

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is installing improvised information signages at metro stations for the convenience of commuters.

”With a view to provide all key information at one single point with better visibility for the passengers, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is currently undertaking installation of the special kind of combined information signages at its Phase I & II metro stations and also on all interchange stations of Delhi Metro Network,” a DMRC spokesperson said on Sunday.

The spokesperson said these specific signages are aimed at helping the passengers with all Delhi Metro related information including ticketing, system map, first and last train timings, Do’s and Don’ts, helpline numbers, facilities for Divyangjan, Lost and Found, other statutory information, etc.

These signages which are bilingual (English and Hindi both) will be LED backlit at all the interchange and underground metro stations for better visibility of symbols and words.

”All the elevated/at grade stations of Phase-I and Phase-II of Delhi Metro network will also have similar non-backlit signages,” the spokesperson said.

These are being installed near the ticketing areas of the metro stations so that passengers have easy access to them and get benefited in terms of planning their journey alongwith knowing about general conduct in the metro premises in the form of Do’s and Don’ts.

”DMRC has already installed these signages at all the interchange metro stations and remaining stations of Phase I & II will be installed with these signages in a phased manner by March 2022. In all, over 400 such signages are being installed at 158 stations of Phase I & II and all interchange stations,” the spokesperson said.