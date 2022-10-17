If I get arrested, don’t repent, take pride in it: Sisodia

After the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was summoned to the CBI office on Monday for questioning, a sea of party supporters alongwith party leader Sanjay Singh surged on the streets of Delhi in his support.

Apart from Singh, Delhi Convenor and Minister Gopal Rai, MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj, Ms Atishi, Durgesh Pathak, among others relayed behind the Deputy CM and camped on the roads, as he entered the CBI Headquarters.

Reacting over the same, Sisodia said, “If I get arrested, don’t repent, take pride in it. It is a matter of extreme pride for me that I have been blessed with a chance to sacrifice for the nation.”

Reacting to the entire development, AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Gujarat election results will be out on December 8. These people will keep Manish in jail till then so that Manish does not go for campaigning in Gujarat elections.”

He further said, “Nothing was found in the raid on Manish’s house, nothing was found in his bank locker. The case against him is completely false. He had to go to Gujarat for election campaigning. They are arresting him only to stop him. But the election campaign will not stop.”

The Chief Minister sated, “The prisons and the gallows could not deter Bhagat Singh’s spirit. This is the second fight for freedom. Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are today’s Bhagat Singh. After 75 years, the country got an education minister who gave good education to the poor and gave them hope for a bright future. Prayers of crores of people are with Manish Sisodia.”

Sisodia said, “Taking inspiration from the good work of Delhi and Punjab by AAP, Gujarat voters believe that if Delhi’s schools-hospitals can be transformed, then Gujarat’s schools and hospitals can be transformed too. That’s why the BJP is planning to lock me up.”

He added, “I am not afraid of going to jail. Previously, our martyrs had sacrificed for the country’s freedom, and now the country is asking for sacrifice once more. I am proud to be going to jail for the sake of the country.”

He continued, “They are preparing to lock me up today. The CBI had previously raided my home, but they found no evidence of corruption. Then they searched my bank locker, which was also empty. The CBI visited my village and inquired whether I had purchased land there, but they failed. So they are making plans to put me in jail.”