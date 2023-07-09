Heavy rains again in North India on July 10, tourists advised against travel

The weather forecast for tomorrow — July 10 — is that heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue in the north Indian states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Western Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

People have to be particularly cautious about traveling in the hilly areas and if possible try to not travel if not important, said the Indian Meteorological Department chief Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

Rains in Himachal and Uttarakhand will continue but start receding in its intensity. However, the intensity of the rainfall will be more in parts of western Uttar Pradesh.

Schools have been closed in Delhi for tomorrow. This was stated by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has also declared July 10 and 11 as holidays for school and college students due to the forecast of heavy rains.

Himachal CM Sukhu has also appealed to the people, especially if tourists are visiting the hill stations of Manali not to venture near the river or any low-lying area where the possibility of water logging remains.

Similarly, schools in Chandigarh have also been closed on July 10, though some schools will take online classes. In the neighbouring Mohali (SASNagar) also, schools will be closed due to the forecast of heavy rainfall.

In Kharar, about 350 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Rakoli found themselves in the midst of a flood in Kurali Nadi. However, they were rescued by the administration with the help of NDRF.