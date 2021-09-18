Hardeep Puri opens Najafgarh-Dhansa section of Grey Line metro

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs & Petroleum and Natural Gas Mr. Hardeep Singh Puri along with Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore, inaugurated, via video conferencing, 1.2 km long Najafgarh–Dhansa Bus Stand section on the Grey Line of Delhi Metro, sources in the ministry said here on Saturday.

The Dhansa Bus Stand is an underground station and an extension of the presently operational Dwarka- Najafgarh Corridor.

Speaking on the occasion, Puri said that the metro rail system has delivered a world-class transportation system to our citizens… With its ridership reaching 65 lakh per day during the pre-Covid era, Delhi Metro has been a trailblazer. Its overall ridership in Metros across the country was 85 lakhs.

The line, he said, was opened up keeping in view the enhanced mobility requirements of the masses in our cities. This will play an important role in taking the economy forward.

The connections such as the one to Dhansa will play a vital role, in reaching rural areas also. The gap between the rural and urban parts of Delhi is now being bridged with such connections which are going deep into the interior areas of the national capital. He also called upon the Delhi Government for expediting the approvals of pending projects of Delhi Metro.

At present, around 740 kms Metro line is operational in the country and with the Metro system seeing a massive surge in its network it will be more than 900 kms by 2022.

“More than 1000 kms of Metro lines are under construction in the country, and it will reach a target of 2000 kms in the near future,” he said.