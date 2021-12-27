Gym Association writes to LG over the upcoming situation

In a letter addressed to the LG of Delhi, the Delhi Gym Association has written regarding the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Covid where the gyms are closed in the yellow zone with just 0.5 percent positivity rate.

The gyms are the first entity to be closed, whereas the parks, restaurants, bars will function at 50% occupancy.

As the positivity rate has reached 0.55 percent in Delhi, the gym owners and members are now in a state of panic thinking about the lockdown. Chirag Sethi, Vice President of, Delhi Gym Association said that this decision will create panic among the members as the industry has already suffered a lot during the past few months.

This decision will impact the industry badly and the entire industry might just collapse.

Sethi added, “We request the DDMA to please reconsider this decision. They must not just take into account the positivity rate but also the total number of cases and the need for oxygen beds in Delhi. Please let us also function as all the gyms are following the SOP’s and are maintaining the COVID appropriate behaviour.”

“The gyms have already suffered lockdown for 8 months, any more panic or the decision to close the gyms will have a devastating effect on the industry. In Delhi, there are 5500 gyms and close to 1 lakh people whose livelihood is dependent on the fitness industry,” stated in the

letter.