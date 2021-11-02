Gopal Rai asks schoolchildren, eco-clubs to celebrate firecracker-free Diwali

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday appealed to schoolchildren, eco-clubs, and others to celebrate firecracker-free Diwali this time to help control air pollution in the national capital. Air pollution goes up alarmingly during the winter months every year after Diwali.

The minister asked the school students and eco-club members to take a pledge in this regard while interacting with them at the Delhi Secretariat.

Originally, firecrackers were not part of the Diwali celebrations. People earlier used to celebrate Diwali with ‘diyas’ (earthen lamps). There were no firecrackers then, he pointed out.

Gopal Rai said, “‘D’ stands for Diwali and ‘diyas’, and ‘P’ stands ‘patakhe’ and pollution. So, we have to return to the traditional way of Diwali celebrations. You have to give a pledge that you will celebrate Diwali by lighting ‘diyas’ and not firecrackers.”

On 15 September, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a ban on firecrackers, describing it as being “essential to save lives”.

On 27 October, the Environment Minister had informed that the Delhi government was working on various initiatives like the anti-dust campaign, the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ drive and the application of the bio-decomposer to prevent stubble burning beside the ‘Patakhe Nahi, Diya Jalao’ programme for a cracker-free Diwali.

The minister had then warned of strict action against anyone found using firecrackers to celebrate Diwali.

The Delhi government has set up groups at the district level to create awareness among people about the harmful effects of firecrackers and to monitor the sale and purchase of such items.