At least 13 people have suffered burn injuries following a gas cylinder explosion at a house in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, fire officials said.

It was learned that the police received a call in the evening after 6 pm when they were informed of the incident. The house concerned belonged to a man named Ganesh. It was gathered that the explosion occurred when his wife, Savitri, was changing the gas cylinder which exploded, as per the police statement, due to leakage.

The injured are Savitri, Sachin, Geeta, Prince, Laxmi, Vinod, Vivek, Chatrapal, Sanju, Sandhya, Nirmala, Mahima, and Moniksha. All the injured were shifted to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. However, four of them -Savitri, Sachin, Geeta, and Prince were eventually shifted to Safdarjung Hospital since they received severe burn injuries, as per police sources.

A fire official said that the fire department received a call about the cylinder explosion following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and extensive efforts were made to douse the blaze.

The fire was doused within an hour, the official said. He further said that there was no casualty. The fire official confirmed that the cylinder exploded due to leakage.