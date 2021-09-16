Fresh Covid-19 cases rise to 57 in Delhi

Covid-19 fresh cases in the city rose to 57 on Wednesday from 38 yesterday following 74,199 tests done for identifying fresh infections, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin. The positivity rate stood at 0.08 percent.

However, no death was reported from anywhere in the national capital during the past 24 hours. No Covid-19 patient lost his/her life during the current month except one death on 7 September.

In all, there were 11,777 hospital beds meant for coronavirus patients but only 241 beds were occupied.

The health bulletin pointed out that the number of active cases of Covid-19 increased to 404 from 400 on Tuesday. The count of those being treated as Covid-19 patients under the home-quarantine system was 95.

The city now had 93 containment zones.

According to the bulletin, 1,64,967 persons were given their first vaccine dose during the past 24 hours and the cumulative figure of those who got both vaccine injections so far was 45,08,735.