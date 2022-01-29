Fresh Covid -19 cases in Delhi rise a little, but positivity rate falls

The city on Saturday recorded 4,483 new cases of Covid-19, a little more than the figure on Friday. However, the positivity rate dipped to 7.41 percent from 8.60 percent yesterday. The new infections were detected out of 60,532 tests conducted during the past 24 hours, according to the daily health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

The virus claimed 28 deaths against 25 fatalities reported on Friday. The cumulative count of such casualties now stood at 25,797.

The number of active cases fell to 24,800 from 29,152 yesterday and those getting treatment in the comfort of their places of residence — under the home isolation system — numbered 18,536 against 23,153 patients the day before.

The city had 1,771 patients of the virus admitted to various hospitals and 13,657 beds remained unoccupied. There were 639 patients admitted to ICUs, 630 were on oxygen support and 130 critical patients were put on the ventilator.

The bulletin revealed that 57,057 persons were vaccinated during the last 24 hours, including 20,227 who got their first vaccine dose. The cumulative count of the people have got their first vaccine dose was 1,69,50,094 and those jabbed with the second vaccine dose so far were counted to be 1,22,64,523.