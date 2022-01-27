Fresh cases of Covid-19 come down to 4,291 in Delhi

The number of Covid-19 fresh cases in Delhi on Thursday fell to 4,291 from 7,498 on Wednesday when 44,903 tests were conducted across the national capital during the past 24 hours. However, the tests done yesterday numbered 70,804, much higher than the figure provided today.

According to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, the positivity rate also came down to 9.56 per cent from 10.59 per cent yesterday.

The count of deaths due to the coronavirus, however, increased to 34 from 29 the day before. The cumulative figure for such fatalities stood at 25,744.

The bulletin showed that there were 26,812 patients getting medication under the home isolation system whereas this figure was 28,733 on Wednesday. The count of active cases was 38,315 yesterday, but it decreased to 33,175 today.

The coronavirus patients admitted to ICUs were counted to be 717 and those given oxygen support were 699 in number. The number of those put on the ventilator was 142.

Only 539 persons were vaccinated during the past 24 hours because of Wednesday being a holiday. Those who got their first vaccine dose numbered 134.

The cumulative count of persons vaccinated with the first dose was 1,69,02,978 and those having got their both doses so far numbered 1,22,08,138.