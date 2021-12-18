Four die as truck overturns on auto near Delhi’s IGI stadium

Four persons died on Saturday morning in a fatal accident after a container truck overturned and fell on an auto-rickshaw near Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Stadium gate no 16.

The police said that the information was received at 6.50 a.m. on Saturday that a large truck container caused the fatal accident by crushing an auto-rickshaw near IGI stadium. The rescue operation was started as the auto-rickshaw was trapped in the TSR crushed by the container. The police said that after making sustained efforts, the TSR body was cut and bodies of four persons were found trapped inside.

The police said that four people were crushed and were declared brought dead when rushed to Lok Nayak Hospital. The police have identified two persons, one being a three-wheeler driver Surender Kumar Yadav and his nephew Jai Kishor. The others are yet to be identified. The truck container weighing over 35 tonnes has been shifted from the main road and the traffic movement has been normalized on the road, informed the police.

An FIR has been registered at IP Estate police station. The initial enquiry has revealed that the truck loaded with rice was being transported from Sonepat to Tughlakabad Depot. The truck’s driver and helper are absconding and legal action is being taken, said the police.