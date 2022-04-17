Follow Us:
Fire at Uphaar Cinema Hall in national capital, no casualties

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | April 17, 2022 2:44 pm

representational image (iStock photo)

A fire broke out on Sunday in Uphaar Cinema Hall in the national capital. No casualties have been reported.

 

An official from the Delhi Fire Service department said early this morning a fire broke out inside the Uphaar Cinema Hall at the theatre’s balcony, furniture, seats, and waste.

According to the Delhi Fire Service department, a call about the fire incident was received at 4:45 am, following which a total of 9 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

No casualties were reported in the incident and the blaze was brought under control at 7:20 am, the official of the Delhi Fire Service department said.

Notably, twenty-five years ago, on June 13, 1997, at least 59 people died of asphyxia and over 100 others were injured in the stampede after a fire broke out in Uphaar Cinema Hall.

The Uphaar Cinema Hall has been shut since the 1997 fire incident.

