Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi, no one injured

A fire broke out at the pandal of a banquet hall here on Friday afternoon. Luckily, no causality or injury was reported in the incident.

According to the Delhi Fire Services Director (DFS), a call was received at 1:55 pm regarding a fire at the Carnival Banquet Hall, Alipur Road, Bakhtawarpur, and 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“The fire was in the pandal of the banquet hall,” an official of the DFS said.

The official further said that the blaze was doused at 4:30 pm. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official added.

It may be mentioned that earlier this week, a male body was recovered from a building that caught fire in the early morning hours on 20th May.

In another incident reported on the same day, a fire broke out at another garment showroom on Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh.

During the past several days, multiple fire incidents have been reported across the capital including the one at CR building in ITO on 14th May where an Office Superintendent lost his life, while a charred body of labourer was recovered from a paper godown in East Delhi’s Shakarpur where a fire broke out on 15th May.