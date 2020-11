A fire broke out on the sixth floor of Kidwai Bhawan on Janpath road here on Tuesday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

No injuries have bee reported, he said.

The blaze was reported around 10 am after which 15 fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire has been completely extinguished, Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said.

However, the cooling process is still underway and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.