A massive fire broke out at a four-storey coaching centre in Mukherjee Nagar area here on Thursday afternoon in which some students sustained minor injuries while trying to escape from the building, a Delhi Police official said.

The fire has been doused, a Fire Services official said.

The video footage showed several students managed to escape from the building using ropes and wires.

“All the students have been rescued and as per initial investigation the fire started from an electric metre installed in the building,” the official said.

Fire-fighting operation concluded on Thursday afternoon with fire service officials saying that some students got scared and came out of the window.

According to Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding the blaze at Gyana Building was received at 12.28 pm.

He said a total of 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the rescue operation has been completed.

“So far, no major injuries,” he said.

Garg said: “We received info about a fire in a building. Later we came to know that it is a coaching centre and some children are trapped in it. We sent a total of 11 fire tenders to the spot. The fire has been brought under control. Some children got scared and came out of the window. Four children have sustained minor injuries.”

Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said that a fire broke out in an electricity meter of the building.

“A few students received injuries as they were escaping from the building where the fire broke out today. No person is trapped in the building. The fire broke out in the electricity meter of the building. Panic caused due to rising smoke,” she said.

Visuals showed smoke coming out of the top floor of the building and students sliding down using a rope with bags on their backs.

People had gathered below the building and expressed concern about the safety of students, including girls. As they slithered down the students also made use of air conditioners installed on other floors.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has termed the fire incident “very unfortunate.”

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, “This incident of fire is very unfortunate. Some students have suffered minor injuries while trying to escape, all the rest are safe. There is nothing to panic, the fire has been brought under control by the fire department. The district administration is also present at the spot.”