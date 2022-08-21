Farmers to hold protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi Police tightens security

Ahead of the farmers’ call to protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, the Delhi Police put up cemented barricades and tightened security at the Delhi-Haryana Tikri border.

The farmers are scheduled to stage their protest in Delhi on Monday, for which they have now started to arrive in the city. Earlier, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) – an umbrella body of farmers – had announced the beginning of its 75-hour sit-in in Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh from Thursday (August 18) to press for their pending demands.

SKM is an umbrella group comprising around 40 farm organisations, primarily demanding the proper implementation of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Earlier on July 31, farmers in Punjab had blocked the railway track at Vallah in Amritsar, Bathinda and protested at Shambhu toll plaza in Ambala, Panchkula’s Barwala and Kaithal’s Cheeka against the Union government for not fulfilling their demands.