FAIMA stands in favor of Protesting doctors

Speaking in favor of two on duty resident doctors attached to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JLN Medical College), Ajmer who were brutally assaulted by a mob following the death of a patient, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has urged the authorities to take necessary action against the offenders. The incident triggered the medicos who protested against the attack, and held candle march demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

The victim doctors were first-year residents who were rushed to the emergency ward as they suffered internal bleeding and grave injuries during the attack.

Dr. Rohan Krishnan, National Vice-President of FAIMA briefed about the incident said, ” A woman was admitted in the facility on 30th August and she had multiple comorbidities. She was suffering from heart and lungs problems. She passed away on 31st August, the resident doctors clearly informed the patient’s daughter about her deteriorating health condition.”

“However, the kin of the patient started creating a ruckus in the hospital premises and resorted to violence. They attacked two of the doctors, Dr Saurav Bangda, and Dr Trivendra Jangid, both were first-year residents who just completed their hour-long shifts. The condition of the doctors was critical”, added the doctor.

The medicos alleged that despite the serious assault on the doctors, police did not lodge an FIR against the accused immediately. Subsequently, the resident doctor’s association decided to protest against the inaction of police and hospital authorities and suspended the OPD work for some hours on Wednesday.

Thereafter, the medical superintendent of the hospital lodged an FIR against the accused. Thursday, the doctors also held a candle march to press for the immediate arrest of the accused.

“The resident doctors will not suspend the emergency or other work considering the interest of the patients. However, if the accused are not arrested within 24 hours, the doctors will consider going on strike”, informed Dr. Rohan of FAIMA.

Dr. Devraj Rao, Ex-President RDA Ajmer said, “Both the doctors received serious injuries. One of them is still admitted to the ICU and catheterized. He also received injuries in his private part. I highly condemn this act of violence against the hardworking doctors who leave no stones unturned to save people.”

Dr. Rohan, on the other hand also added, “All the resident doctors in the country are overburdened due to pandemic and the NEET PG exam which was supposed to take place on December also got delayed which forced them to take up double duties. If these kinds of incidents keep on taking place where the responsibility of the death of a critical patient is aggressively placed on a doctor and the doctor is being assaulted by the patient’s kin then none will be willing to attend a critical patient. Thus it will have a negative effect on Healthcare as doctors will be scared to take critical patients and will refer them instead. FAIMA highly condemns the incident and we demand the immediate arrest of the accused.”