Extortionists fire at property dealer’s office in Delhi

In a case of extortion, multiple rounds were fired at a property dealer’s office in a Dwarka sub-city’s Bindapur area. Luckily, no one sustained any bullet injury in the incident.

There were three criminals behind the incident, who resorted to firing as their prey (the property dealer) refused to pay a Rs 1-crore ransom as demanded by them, the Bindapur Police Station said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday at around 1.30 pm. Soon after, the police were informed about the shootout by a caller.

An FIR has been registered in this regard by the police under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, while teams were constituted to nab the accused persons.

However, the police denied receiving any complaint in the past about extortion in this matter.

It is being said that the criminals who were involved in the firing are suspected to be associated with the Himanshu Bhau Gang.

CCTV cameras are being scanned, along with other measures, by the police teams to trace out the accused.

It may be recalled here that last month, the Delhi Police Special Cell had nabbed three Haryana-based shooters of the infamous Neeraj Bawana-Davinder Bambiha-Himanshu Bhau Gang after an encounter. They were involved in cases of murders, extortion, and other heinous crimes in Delhi and Haryana’s Jhajjar, Rohtak, and Palwal.