Event to explore ideas for strengthening sustainable development goals held in Delhi

A two-day event — Samagam 2023 — emphasising on the need to have dialogues and collaborations amongst the Samaaj-Sarkar-Bazaar stakeholders to address socio-economic problems in India, was held in the national capital.

The event, which commenced on November 9, sought to unravel the process of priority setting and collaborative action plans by bringing in varied stakeholders across the spectrum of government, corporate, philanthropy and foundations, civil society, local communities and panchayats, and international development agencies like UNDP and UNICEF on one platform, to arrive at actionable steps for local governments, CSOs and market players.

Samagam 2023, a multi-stakeholder conclave focused on ‘Localizing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Perspectives, Policy and Practice’ was convened by PRADAN, a Delhi based NGO and Axis Bank Foundation.

Advertisement

Samagam is an annual event organised by PRADAN to provide a platform for CSOs and development sector agencies to come together and explore ideas for strengthening Sustainable Development Goals.

NITI Aayog and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Foundation also extended their support to Samagam 2023.

On the occasion, Saroj Kumar Mahapatra, Executive Director, PRADAN said, “Acknowledging India’s commitment to the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), we recognize the pressing importance of localizing these goals which is critical to achieving a sustainable and inclusive future for India.”

Talking about the event, Dhruvi Shah, Executive Trustee and CEO, Axis Bank Foundation said, “Our Sustainable Livelihood Programme embodies its ethos with Samagam as it collaborates with rural communities to co-create

community-led solutions.”