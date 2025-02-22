Elderly man dies in fire in Northeast Delhi

An elderly man was charred to death after a fire broke out in Prem Nagar, an area in North East Delhi, police said on Saturday.

According to officials, a distress call was received at the Prem Nagar police station regarding the fire.

Upon receiving the complaint, a police team immediately reached the site of the incident.

Firefighters managed to douse the flames, and upon searching the premises, they discovered a charred body.

The victim was rushed to SGM Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police later identified the deceased as Banwari Lal Sharma, 65, a resident of Prem Nagar.

His family was informed the same day, and the body was handed over to them for the last rites after a post-mortem examination.

During the investigation, police found that a heater was in operation inside the room at the time of the incident, which may have caused the fire.

A thorough inquiry was conducted, and statements were recorded from multiple individuals, including eyewitnesses and two family members of the deceased.

All statements were consistent, and no evidence of foul play was found.

After a detailed investigation, police ruled out any suspicious circumstances and concluded that the fire was accidental.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), officials stated.