ED is no longer a probe agency: Minister Atishi

Aam Aadmi Party senior leader Atishi on Saturday hit out at the Union Government, alleging that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has become a political weapon for the ruling dispensation at the Centre. “It is not an agency to probe but to silence the opposition,” she said while addressing a press conference on Saturday.

Atishi claimed that in the BJP- led Central government, the probe agency is now summoning two elderly poor farmers under the PMLA, who opposed a BJP leader.

She further said that these poor farmers have only Rs 450 in their bank accounts but a case has been filed against them under the PMLA.

Atishi further accused the BJP of abusing the ED as a tool to orchestrate conspiracies against their opposition. This has been done because obtaining bail in such cases was nearly impossible, she said.

The AAP leader said that the PMLA was made to curb terrorism and drug trafficking but the ED is using it to keep opponents of the BJP in jail without bail.

Atishi said that if an opposition leader joins the BJP after facing a case from the ED, the case is withdrawn.

She said: “The ED has filed a case against two elderly farmers from Tamil Nadu – Kanhaiyan, 72 and Krishnan, 66, who have only Rs 450 in their bank accounts, under the PMLA.”

The ED summoned these two poor farmers, stating in the summons that they installed electric wires in their fields in 2017, resulting in the death of two buffaloes.

However, Atishi stated that the real reason for summoning these farmers was their opposition to BJP leaders.

“Today, if anyone in the country has enmity with the BJP or its leaders, they will face a case filed by the ED. The same happened with these farmers,” said the AAP leader.