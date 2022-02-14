DUTA demands absorption of 4500 adhoc & temporary Asst. Professors

Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) has demanded absorption of 4500 adhoc professors as permanent professors of Delhi University. DUTA had launched an online petition (signature campaign) on 2nd February and has requested the President of India, who happens to be the Visitor of the University of Delhi also for his intervention.

“Nearly 4500 ad-hoc & temporary Assistant Professors of the University of Delhi have been languishing from a long time in various colleges/departments of the university amidst job and social insecurity. These teachers are working on ad-hoc/temporary basis against full-time, approved, sanctioned and substantive posts. DUTA launched an online petition (signature campaign) on February 02, 2022 to the President of India, who happens to be the Visitor of the University of Delhi also to ask for his intervention. Eligibility Criterion for Ad-hoc/ Temporary/ Permanent Teachers While the eligibility criteria of all categories permanent, temporary and ad-hoc Assistant Professors in the University remain the same” said DUTA President, Prof A K Bhagi addressing a press conference over the issue.

Bhagi further added that Assistant professors working on ad-hoc basis are initially appointed for 4 months (i.e. 120 days) as per Delhi University EC resolution and the positions on which they work are usually permanent sanction posts.

The demand for one time absorption on the duly sanctioned positions observing all provisions of reservations as per 200-point roster and DoPT guidelines is neither out of place nor is for the first time.

There have been similar instances where in adhoc/temporary/contract teachers have been absorbed to regularize their services through special legislations. In DU itself such steps had been taken in the year 1979-80 (Temporary Ordinance, XIII-A(Ord.13-A), all temporary teachers were made

permanent against the existing substantive posts.

There is a marked difference in the service and working conditions of the adhoc/temporary teachers as compared to permanent teachers. These teachers are discriminated against from permanent teachers on account of promotion and they remain Assistant Professors irrespective of their length of service and academic achievements.

Well-qualified bright and talented teachers working on temporary/adhoc basis have given hey days of their career in serving the university, had joined the University with the faith and optimism of getting permanent jobs through process at regular intervals. None can ignore their substantial contribution to research and academics, co-curricular activities and the corporate life of the university and colleges to enrich the teaching learning process.

But they have been forced to work on adhoc/temporary basis for years. It is due to a lack of will and action on the part of the university and college administration that has pushed the whole of the university system towards adhocism in the past several years.

DU has denied these teachers of their fundamental right to work with dignity and stress free lives. The livelihood of the ad-hoc/temporary teachers is always in danger. These teachers are deprived of all rightful benefits such as annual

increments, promotion, medical benefits, leaves, etc.

Female colleagues have been denied their right of availing maternity for a long time and child care leaves. The service terms and conditions of adhoc teachers violate the principle of equal pay for equal work.