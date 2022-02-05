DU plans to reopen in phased manner

After DDMA nod to open educational institutions in full mode, Delhi university reopening for offline classes has also resurfaced. Delhi University is now planning to resume offline classes and detailed orders would be published soon. According to senior officials of DU this will take place in a phased manner.

Delhi University has agreed to the resumption of offline classes after DDMA gave its nod. The University officials have told reporters that DU would be reopening in a few days and detailed orders/plan can be expected soon.

Moreover, the official orders on reopening suggest that colleges and students have to encourage students to come for offline lectures, so that slowly, online classes can be stopped.

According to a report, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor, VC Yogesh Singh has informed that the University will open in a few days and they will formulate a strategy in this regard. Other institutes like Jamia Millia Islamia have however said that they would wait for UGC guidelines and then decide on reopening.

The same report mentions more details on DU reopening. VC Yogesh Singh has said, “If the DDMA allows 100 per cent seating capacity, we will definitely reopen the campus. But we will give a few days’ time to our students, say 10 days, for returning to campus since a majority of students are from other states. We will formulate our own strategy.”

DU reopening would happen in a somewhat phased manner. Even if offline lectures resume, arrangements have to be made to reopen hostels as well as many students in Delhi University are not from the Capital.

If Delhi University decides to reopen hostels as well, separate SOPs are likely to be framed to accommodate students while following COVID-19 safety protocols. While the plan for DU Reopening seems to be formulating, more would be known in the coming days.