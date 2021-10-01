DU first cut off list to come today

Delhi University first cut off list for its undergraduate courses is coming up today. Colleges under Delhi University will release their first cut-off list for admission into undergraduate courses on Friday.

Delhi University top colleges such as Lady Shri Ram College, Kirori Mal College, Rajdhani College, Hindu College, and Miranda House will soon release the first list of candidates selected for admission on their respective official websites. However, the university will make the combined list available on its official website after the colleges release their respective cut-offs. Following which the admission against the first list will begin on Monday.

Delhi University will release three lists, including a combined one for Arts and Commerce. For Science, the varsity will release a separate list, while the third will be for BA programmes.

According to principals of Delhi University colleges, the cut-off marks would be higher this year.

Some colleges are expected to set a 100% cut-off during the first round of admissions. According to a Press Trust of India report, a higher number of Central Board of Secondary Education

(CBSE) students scored over 95% in this year’s board exams for Class 12. Most applications for undergraduate admission to colleges under the DU are from CBSE students.

Till now Deshbandhu College and Aryabhatta College have already released their respective cut-off lists. Aryabhatta College has set the cut-off at 98% for admission in BA Economics, while that for Psychology is 98.5%.

Deshbandhu College has set the cut-off at 98% for admission in Physics in the unreserved category and 97% for Economics and BCom (Honours).

Documents for DU Admission 2021: Once a candidate’s name appears in the cut-off list of a college, they have to take admission in that college.

At the time of admission, the candidate must produce a Class 10 board examination mark sheet and certificate, Class 12 board exam mark sheet and provisional or original certificate, certificate of conduct, category certificate, OBC certificate (non-creamy layer), transfer certificate, migration certificate, and passport-size photographs (self-attested).