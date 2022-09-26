DSEU Collaborates with Hero MotoCorp for an EV Hackathon

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) in partnership with Hero MotoCorp, the manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has introduced ‘EVitalize 2022 – Powering What’s Next’, a showcase of electric vehicle (EV) innovation.

The event aims to get the young minds engaged in the ‘Drive towards Sustainability’ by solving real-world challenges to address major barriers to mass adoption of EVs.

The hackathon went live on September 19, 2022 on the Startup India portal and closes on October 5, 2022 as the last date of application.

If selected, the participants have until November 15, 2022 to prepare and submit their final solution. The themes of the competition revolve around battery thermal management, battery management systems, telematics control unit, and EV charging.

The selection and evaluation criteria of the proposed solution will include parameters such as readiness to be deployed; creativity and innovation; scalability and replicability; design elements that add to end user experience; and functionality and cost of production.

The finalists will be expected to present to esteemed panelists on November 24 and 25, 2022. Winner of each problem statement will win a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakhs aside from a chance to work with Hero MoroCorp if there are synergies in co-development. The winners may be incubated at DIICE.

Prof. (Dr.) Neharika Vohra, Vice Chancellor of DSEU, said “This is the first-ever hackathon conducted by DSEU and I am glad that our newly established incubation center, DIICE has taken up this initiative. Through this hackathon, we are looking to provide a platform for young problem-solvers to give their creative skills a boost and also work towards creating a sustainable world. To work with India Industry leader, Hero MotoCorp, is a privilege and honour. We hope to collaborate to create a win-win for all of us.”

Dr. Arun Jaura, Chief Technology Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Hero MotoCorp, aligned with its Vision “Be the Future of Mobility” is happy to collaborate with DSEU for ‘EVitalize 2022’. The platform resonates with our mindset of bringing innovation in the New-age Tech & Mobility space.”

The pan India competition is open to all students and startups that are interested in providing Indian manufacturers with a long term competitive edge in the emerging global EV market. For queries, candidates are advised to write to [email protected].