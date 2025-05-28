Driver of cash-carrying vehicle ‘accidentally’ sustains gunshot wound, police probing matter

The driver of a cash-carrying vehicle sustained a gunshot wound in his leg in an accidental fire at the marble market in Rajouri Garden of West Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

“The incident of the gunshot injury to a person inside a cash-carrying van of CNS Company has been reported at the marble market area police station in Rajouri Garden,” an official confirmed.

Advertisement

The cop elaborated that an initial verification suggested it was a case of accidental fire in which a bullet hit the driver of the van in his leg. However, a detailed verification is underway.

Advertisement

The official added that the injured was taken to hospital and is under treatment and out of danger.

A detailed investigation into the matter is being carried out and a police team, he added.