Drastic fall in the number of deaths due to Covid-19 in Delhi

The number of Covid-19 fresh cases in the city on Tuesday dipped to 2,683 from 2,779 on Monday when 52,736 tests were done for identifying new infections, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government. The positivity rate fell to 5.09 per cent from 6.20 per cent yesterday.

There was a drastic decline in the number of deaths also due to Covid-19 — from 38 to 27 fatalities — taking the cumulative count of such casualties to 25,892 so far.

Now there were 12,312 patients in all who were being cured as home isolation cases and the figure for those remaining admitted to hospitals was 1,455.

Of the patients getting treatment in hospitals, 569 were in ICUs, 520 were put on oxygen and 108 were on the ventilator.

The city now had a total of 16,548 active cases and the number of containment zones stood at 37,116.

As many as 77,132 persons got vaccinated during the past 24 hours and 23,327 were those who were administered their first vaccine dose. The cumulative count of those having got their first vaccine dose was 1,70,01,722 and the total number of people vaccinated with their second dose so far was 1,23,46,674.