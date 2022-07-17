Downpour continues in Delhi-NCR; brings respite from heat

Rains lashed Delhi- NCR again on Sunday bringing the temperature several notches down giving respite from severe heat and humidity.

Parts of areas in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon witnessed a downpour from Saturday noon continuing even on Sunday.

According to the Met department, the rainfall brought the temperature dropped to 26.4 Celsius.

It also predicted that rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to occur over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh during the next three days.

However, two flights coming from Bengaluru and Kolkata to Delhi were diverted to Amritsar and Jaipur, respectively, due to bad weather in Delhi.

As per Airport authorities, nearly 20 flights were delayed. The Met department has predicted very light rain or drizzle at one or two places on Sunday, but rain activity may intensify on July 19-20.

The IMD predicted that rain is likely to intensify on Tuesday for two days including July 19 and 20.

“Isolated rainfall activity with thunderstorms and lightning very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next three days and fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorm, and lightning also likely over the region on July 19 and 20,” IMD said.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena inspected Delhi’s chronic waterlogging sites, including the Indraprastha WHO stretch, the Railway underpass at Pul Prahladpur, and Minto Bridge.

The Lieutenant Governor had instructed officials to make the water drainage system fool-proof in the city.